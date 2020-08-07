Xiaomi has often been mired in controversy over pre-installed Chinese apps in its custom Android skin called MIUI, while some shady ad practices have also gained widespread criticism as well. But in the wake of the Indian government banning a host of Chinese apps including TikTok a few weeks ago, Xiaomi has outlined its new vision for MIUI, one that gets rid of banned apps.

“We want to clarify that none of the apps blocked by the Indian government are available for access on any Xiaomi phones launched in India. Further, we are developing a new version of MIUI that will be built without pre-installation of any of the blocked apps. This will be rolling out in a phased manner over the next few weeks,” the company said in a blog post.

📢 IMPORTANT news about #Xiaomi phones in #India:



1) None of the blocked apps will be available

2) MIUI Cleaner app is not using Clean Master app banned by Indian Govt.

3) 100% of Indian user data stays in India



A new version of MIUI coming soon.

A new version of MIUI coming soon.

The new version of MIUI without any of the blocked apps will begin rolling out for Xiaomi smartphone users in India over the course of the next few weeks. The update will be seeded in a phased manner, says Xiaomi. The company also reiterated that all user data generated by Indians is stored on servers located in India and none of it is shared with any party outside the country.