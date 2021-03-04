Xiaomi has today launched a whole lineup of budget smartphones under the Redmi Note family. The latest offerings from the Chinese company include the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10, and the Redmi Note 10 5G. The new phones bring a lot of firsts for the Redmi Note series, such as a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a 108MP camera, and support for 5G as well. Additionally, all four devices run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The smartphones will be made available soon.

Fresh design, impressive internals, and a characteristically aggressive asking price

Starting with the design, Xiaomi appears to have gone back to the drawing board, giving the rear camera isle across the Redmi Note 10 portfolio a fresh identity compared to their predecessors. However, the four new phones also share a few design traits such as a center-aligned circular hole-punch for the selfie camera, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on the side, and some bright colors on the rear panel with a splash of gradient aesthetics.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

At the top of the series sits the Redmi Note 10 Pro (Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in India), which offers a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Inside, you’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The lights are kept on by a 5,020mAh battery that can be topped off at 33W.

A 108MP camera, 120Hz Super AMOLED display and support for 33W fast charging

In the camera department, you’ll find a 108MP primary snapper, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 5MP telemacro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a 16MP selfie shooter. The phone starts at $279 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and goes up to $329 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be up for grabs in three colors – Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, and Gradient Bronze.

Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10S

These two phones share a lot of their innards, down to their dimensions. These two devices offer a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a more modest 60Hz display. The hole-punch on the front houses a 13MP selfie camera, and there are four cameras at the back that include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, and a couple of 2MP cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. The Redmi Note 10S goes for a higher resolution 64MP main camera, while the vanilla Redmi Note 10 packs a 48MP primary snapper.

Another difference between the two is the choice of processor. Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Note 10S with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the Redmi Note 10 relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor ticking alongside 6 gigs of LPDDR4X RAM and the same storage capacity.

MediaTek Helio G95 for Redmi Note 10S, Snapdragon 678 for Redmi Note 10

Coming to the pricing part, the Redmi Note 10S will set you back by $229 for the base model, and will be up for grabs in Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and Ocean Blue colors. As for the Redmi Note 10, you’ll have to shell out a minimum of $199, while the color options on the table are Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and Lake Green.

Redmi Note 10 5G

The fourth member of the Redmi Note 10 family adds 5G to the mix, and unsurprisingly, goes by the Redmi Note 10 5G moniker. It offers a 6.5-inch LCD display with FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. At its heart is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, assisted by up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display and triple rear cameras

Unlike the rest three phones mentioned above, this one rocks a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary snapper, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The resolution of the selfie shooter has also been reduced to 8MP on this one. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on, but the fast charging output has been toned down to 18W for this device. Xiaomi will sell this phone starting at $199, and it will hit the shelves in three color options – Chrome Silver, Graphite Grey, Nightmare Blue, and Aurora Green.

Check out the specifications sheet below to find out which Redmi Note 10 series member is the right one for you:

Redmi Note 10

Pro Redmi Note 10S Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10 5G 120Hz

AMOLED

6.67-inch

FHD+ 60Hz

AMOLED

6.43-inch

FHD+ 60Hz

AMOLED

6.43-inch

FHD+ 90Hz

LCD

6.5-inch

FHD+ 108MP primary

8MP wide

5MP macro

2MP depth 64MP primary

8MP wide angle

2MP macro

2MP depth 48MP primary

8MP wide

2MP macro

2MP depth 48MP primary

2MP macro

2MP depth 16MP 13MP 13MP 8MP 164mm x

76.5mm x

8.1mm 160.46mm x

74.5mm x

8.29mm 160.46mm x

74.5mm x

8.29mm 161.81mm x

75.34mm x

8.92mm 193g 178.8g 178.8g 190g Qualcomm

Snapdragon 732G MediaTek

Helio G95 Qualcomm

Snapdragon 678 MediaTek

Dimensity 700 6GB+64GB

6GB+128GB 8GB+128GB 6GB+64GB

6GB+128GB 8GB+128GB 4GB+64GB

4GB+128GB 6GB+128GB 4GB+64GB

4GB+128GB

6GB+128GB 5,020mAh

33W charging 5,000mAh

33W charging 5,000mAh

33W charging 5,000mAh

18W charging Dual SIM

NFC

IR blaster

4G LTE Dual SIM

NFC

IR blaster

4G LTE Dual SIM

IR blaster



4G LTE Dual SIM

NFC

IR blaster

5G Onyx Gray

Glacier Blue

Gradient Bronze Onyx Gray

Pebble White

Ocean Blue

Onyx Gray

Pebble White

Lake Green Chrome

Silver

Graphite

Gray

Nighttim Blue

Aurora Green (Note: This table is best viewed in landscape mode on mobile_