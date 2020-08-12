We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

During its special 10th-anniversary launch event yesterday, Xiaomi launched the spec-heavy Mi 10 Ultra flagship smartphone and a transparent OLED TV as well. Both the devices even went up for pre-order in China soon after, but details about their availability outside Xiaomi’s home market are still under the wraps. Well, there is some bad news.

Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi currently has no plans to bring the two new devices it launched yesterday to the international market, at least for now. The announcement was made by Daniel D – global spokesperson and senior product marketing manager at Xiaomi – via a tweet.

“Lots of questions coming in about yesterday’s @xiaomi launch, #1 being whether we’ll be launching these incredible products across our global markets. For the moment, we don’t have plans for official global channels, but stay tuned for future news!” Daniel tweeted. However, things might change if the company sees a demand high enough to launch the two devices internationally.

