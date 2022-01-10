Xiaomi could sell its BlackShark Gaming division to Tecent

It seems that things are about to get really interesting in the mobile gaming industry, as a new report claims that Tencent Games may soon buy Xiaomi’s Black Shark gaming division for about CNY 3 billion, which means that this deal could surpass the $470 million mark.

Those who love mobile phone gaming have heard the name Tencent once or twice, as it is the company responsible for delivering titles like PUBG Mobile, Honor Kings, Call of Duty Mobile, Street Fighter Duel, Metal Slug HD, and more. So yeah, Tencent is kind of a big deal in the mobile gaming industry, and it seems that the company wants to take its business to the next level, as new information claims that Tencent will acquire the BlackShark Gaming division of Xiaomi.

There are no further details about the possible operation, so don’t hold your breath waiting for an official statement, as there is still no official information on this deal. However, if the deal gets closed, we would see Tencent entering the gaming phone market with proprietary hardware, and who knows what more may be on the way. The company has also been working with various smartphone makers, including ASUS and its ROG Phone and Nubia with its Red Magic Series.

Xiaomi’s BlackShark Gaming smartphones are already well-known devices in the gaming world. The latest device to hit the market was launched back on October 13, 2021, as the Black Shark 4S Pro hit the market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, 120W fast charging, a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rates. Depending on the configuration you go for, you can get a device packed with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which will cost you around $755, and there’s even a special Gundam Edition that looks simply stunning. In the meantime, we can only wait and see if this operation goes through, but as always, take this and every other rumor with salt.

Via: GSM Arena