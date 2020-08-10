Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite could be launched in India soon. It is rumored to come with the moniker Mi 10i. To recall, the device was launched in the European markets in late April. It is a watered-down version of the Mi Note 10. The development comes from a tipster who goes by pseudonym the_tech_guy on Twitter.
The tipster posted a screenshot showing a code that suggests the India version of the Mi Note 10 Lite as the Mi 10i. It suggests that the device is codenamed as “tocoin”.
Here’s a quick look at its specifications:
|Display
|6.47-inch FHD+
600 nits brightness
398PPI pixel density
HDR10 support
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Rear Camera
|64MP (f/1.89) primary Sony IMX686
8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide
5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
2MP (f/2.4) macro
4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
Slo-mo (1080p at 120FPS, 720P at 960FPS)
|Front Camera
|16MP (f/2.48)
1080p at 30FPS
|Battery
|5260mAh with 30W fast charging
|Dimensions
|157.8×74.2×9.67 mm
|Weight
|204 grams