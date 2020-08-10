Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite could be launched in India soon. It is rumored to come with the moniker Mi 10i. To recall, the device was launched in the European markets in late April. It is a watered-down version of the Mi Note 10. The development comes from a tipster who goes by pseudonym the_tech_guy on Twitter.

Mi Note 10 Lite will be Rebranded as Mi 10i for Indian market.

codename : tocoin pic.twitter.com/4uxblF72q6 — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) August 9, 2020

The tipster posted a screenshot showing a code that suggests the India version of the Mi Note 10 Lite as the Mi 10i. It suggests that the device is codenamed as “tocoin”.

Here’s a quick look at its specifications: