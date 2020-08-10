We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite could be launched in India soon. It is rumored to come with the moniker Mi 10i. To recall, the device was launched in the European markets in late April. It is a watered-down version of the Mi Note 10. The development comes from a tipster who goes by pseudonym the_tech_guy on Twitter.

The tipster posted a screenshot showing a code that suggests the India version of the Mi Note 10 Lite as the Mi 10i. It suggests that the device is codenamed as “tocoin”.

Here’s a quick look at its specifications:

Display6.47-inch FHD+
600 nits brightness
398PPI pixel density
HDR10 support
Gorilla Glass 5
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM6GB / 8GB
Storage64GB / 128GB
Rear Camera64MP (f/1.89) primary Sony IMX686
8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide
5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor
2MP (f/2.4) macro
4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
Slo-mo (1080p at 120FPS, 720P at 960FPS)
Front Camera16MP (f/2.48)
1080p at 30FPS
Battery5260mAh with 30W fast charging
Dimensions157.8×74.2×9.67 mm
Weight204 grams
