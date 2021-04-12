With the pandemic showing rise in the sales of tablets, more Android manufacturers are expected to enter the segment in 2021. One of them is Xiaomi. As of now the tablet segment is being led by Apple iPads. On the Android side, you get to choose from Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei and Honor, but not many competewith the iPad. It looks like Xiaomi could be working on bringing an iPad rival.

The Chinese company was rumored to be working on a tablet in February. Now, more details of its plans with the segment have appeared online. To recall, Xiaomi used to make tablets once upon a time, but now it doesn’t. According to a report, Xiaomi is making a comeback in the tablet segment. The company is said to be prepping to launch three new tablets.

All of these are tipped to be powered by some sort of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series chipset. As per the information from the Twitter account @xiaomiui, Xiaomi is developing three models codenamed “Enuma”, “Elish”, and “Nabu” with model numbers K81, K81A, and K82 respectively. Under the hood, the “Enuma” and “Elish” wil be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the “Nabu” will have Snapdragon 860 under the hood. It is likely that the Nabu will be the cheapest of the lot.

It is rumored that the upcoming lineup of Xiaomi tablets will feature an IPS display with a 2,560 x 800 pixel resolution. Further, the tablet codenamed “Enuma” could have a 48MP primary rear camera. On the other hand, the other devices are tipped to include a 12MP primary rear camera. Moreover, the trio are said to have four rear cameras that include an ultrawide camera, a macro camera, and a depth camera. Moreover, the tablets are rumored to come equipped with NFC, quad speakers, wireless charging, and ultra-fast charging. The three devices could be launched under the Mi Pad lineup.