Every year, smartphone cameras become more and more amazing. Samsung recently announced that it’s planning a 600MP camera sensor, but we’re sure that it’ll take some time to launch. However, we may soon get a new 150MP camera sensor that may soon arrive, and according to Ice Universe, it would come inside a Xiaomi device.

Xiaomi may be the first company to give us a smartphone with a 150MP camera. Ice Universe leaked this information in a new post on Weibo. This rumor also mentions the possibility of this happening in the fourth quarter of this year. Let’s remember that last year, Xiaomi was the first company to include Samsungs’s 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor in its MiCC9 Pro and the Mi note 10. So it wouldn’t be weird for Xiaomi to use Samsungs new 150MP camera sensor in the successor of any of these devices. OPPO and Vivo are also rumored to include these camera sensors in their devices, but we would have to wait a bit longer for those.

Source Android Central