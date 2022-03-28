Xiaomi could also be throttling some apps on the M1 11

It seems that Samsung isn’t the only company guilty of throttling apps on its devices. The latest information claims that Xiaomi could also be slowing down certain apps on the Xiaomi Mi 11, or at least that’s what Twitter user @jfpoole discovered after performing some tests on a couple of popular games.

John Poole, the co-founder of the Geekbench app, recently claimed that Xiaomi is “making performance decisions based on application identifiers.” He used his Twitter account to post the results of a Xiaomi Mi 11 running Geekbench and the same device running Geekbench disguised as Fortnite. These tests revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 11 was slowing down its single-core performance by 30 percent lower, and multi-core scores were 15 percent slower when running ‘Fortnite’ and other games such as Genshin Impact.

We can’t defend these practices, but Xiaomi may have decided to throttle these apps to help the Cortex-1 based core keep working under sustained load, which would help avoid any heating issues and improve battery life.

Whatever the case, Xiaomi released the Mi 11 back in January 2021, which means it has more than a year in the market. And unfortunately, we can’t be sure if Xiaomi started throttling these apps since the launch of the Mi 11 or if it decided to make this change with one of the many updates the phone has received since it was launched. So now, we will have to wait and see if more devices from the Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup are also getting the same treatment.

In the end, we may see Xiaomi have to follow Samsung’s steps, as the company ended up apologizing to its users, and it then started rolling out updates to allow users to disable throttling for these demanding apps.

