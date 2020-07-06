Redmi K20 Pro has started receiving the MIUI 12 update in India. Xiaomi has confirmed that it is rolling out the MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM update is rolling out for users in the country. To recall, MIUI 12 was unveiled back in April, and the rollout of the new OS update began in June.

The Redmi K20 series is part of the first batch of phones – alongside the Mi 9T series, and Mi 10 series – to receive the MIUI 12 update. If you are a Redmi K20 Pro user, you should get notified of the update when it arrives. However, you can manually check by heading to Settings > About phone > System update and then select Check for update.

As per PunikaWeb the MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM update for Redmi K20 Pro comes with version number V12.0.1.0.QFKINXM. The size of the update is listed to be 2.3GB. It brings system animations, system visuals, and better privacy protection. It also comes with the June 2020 Android security patch.