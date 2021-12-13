Xiaomi’s breakthrough battery tech offers 10% increased capacity in same battery size

Battery tech has continuously been improving over the past few years. At this moment, we have 125W fast charging technologies and whatnot. Xiaomi is now aiming to take this even further. The company has revealed that it has developed a new high-density Silicon Lithium battery that offers 10% more battery juice in the same body size as the normal batteries.

In the Weibo post, Xiaomi explains that the new battery technology features "three times the silicon content on the negative electrodes as existing lithium-ion batteries." It also comes with the new packing technology that results in smaller control circuits. As a result of these innovations, Xiaomi is able to pack 10% more battery juice in the same volume. The company shared the image of the new battery tech (right battery in the image) that has a smaller connection circuit and is even a bit smaller than a conventional lithium-ion battery.

Even though a 10% increase doesn't sound that much, it could make a significant difference. For starters, Xiaomi claims that this new battery tech can increase the battery life by 100 minutes. OEMs can integrate this new tech into their own devices can achieve much better battery life without changing the amount of space the battery would consume. Even though Xiaomi has announced its new battery tech ahead of the Xiaomi 12 launch, the new batteries based on this tech aren't expected to be mass-produced until the second half of next year. So, the Xiaomi 12 isn't expected to feature the new batteries. However, we could see Xiaomi integrate this on their next flagship smartphone.

Via: XDA Developers