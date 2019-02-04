Xiaomi is also promising another Black Shark phone

In 9 short months, Xiaomi’s upstart gaming smartphone brand, Black Shark, has pushed out not one, but two devices to massively positive reception in China — beating out Razer’s first claw into the market with its older phone.

Xiaomi has been strategizing in the past few days with all of its major division heads meeting to talk about what their next steps forward were. Budget division Redmi has decided to announce a Snapdragon 855 phone for this year.

Now, product director Wang Teng has gone on to write a Weibo post of his own saying that there’s progress on a third Black Shark device, saying that it was “full of personality, very cool.” The last one pushed the RAM boundaries to 10GB, but with 12GB coming up in the trends, Xiaomi could push that envelope here.

If that is the case, we would hope to see tick-tock release cycle carried out and another launch in mid-April.