Xiaomi may go global with Black Shark on November 9

Xiaomi’s Black Shark brand, thus far exclusive to the Chinese market, has recently released its second phone, the Helo. It’s had a flurry of contained activity in the few months it has set sail, but it’s likely to expand vastly in the next weeks.

Black Shark had launched a global website a couple weeks back encouraging passersby to sign up and learn more about what the Shenzhen-based company might have in store for them. Today, it told those curious enough that it would have an event on November 9.

“So, what’s happening? It’s a secret! Nobody knows! We don’t even know,” says the promotional Mailchimp distribution. “Wait, sorry, that’s not true at all. We totally know what’s happening on November 9th.”

That’s Friday, if you can believe it. Keep your eyes peeled — Razer and ASUS may have a thorn in their sides shortly.