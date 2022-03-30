Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and two vapor chambers

Xiaomi today unveiled not one, not two, but three new Black Shark 5 series gaming devices. The Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it also has two vapor chambers on each side to keep the device cool. The Black Shark 5 RS is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip, while the standard Black Shark 5 is equipped with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Black Shark 5 Pro

The Black Shark 5 Pro is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones on the market, and it comes with a large 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz panel supporting 720Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution panel. The phone has a hole-punch cutout in the top center that houses the 16MP selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

On the inside, it’s powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is kept cool by two vapor chambers on each side of the device. It has up 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of NVMe and UFS 3.1 storage, which is split by a 256GB NVMe SSD, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage for the 512GB variant. The storage alone is extremely fast for a smartphone, but the RAM is also capable of 6,400 Mbps speeds.

The camera packs three sensors on the back, including a 108MP f/1.8, 1/1.52-inch primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 5MP f/2.4 telephoto camera. The phone has stereo speakers , Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC, but it lacks wireless charging. It comes with a 4,650 mAh battery, and the company says that it can go from flat to 100% in just 15 minutes, using the 120W fast wired charging adapter.

The Black Shark 5 Pro is available from April 2 in China, starting at CNY 4,200, or about $660. The gaming phone will be available in Black and White colors. The device will be available globally later this year.

Black Shark 5 RS

The Black Shark 5 RS has a lot of features in common with the Black Shark 5 Pro. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes with the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. The storage in both models use the UFS 3.1 and NVMe SSD configuration to achieve fast speeds. The device also has magnetic shoulder buttons, which will be appreciated by gamers. Like the Black Shark 5 Pro, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+, display has a peak brightness of 1,300, and it has 144Hz refresh rate, and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The selfie shooter uses a 20MP sensor, while the back contains three cameras. It has a 64MP f/1.8 primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 5MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor.

It uses the same dual stereo speakers as the Black Shark 5 Pro, and it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Black Shark 5 RS has a 4,500 mAh battery, and it also supports the same 120W fast wired charging as the 5 Pro, and it can go from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes.

The Black Shark 5 RS will be available from April 2 in China, and it will retail for CNY 3,300, or about $520. The phone is available in two colors, Black, and Yellow.

Black Shark 5

The Black Shark 5 is the lowest-end of the Black Shark 5 series, and it comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, using the same two vapor chambers. The device packs 8 and 12GB of RAM, and it has 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage only. The device doesn’t use the SSD/UFS technology.

The Black Shark 5 uses the same 6.67-inch AMOLED, FHD+, display with 144Hz and 720Hz touch sampling rate as the other devices, but it has a 16MP selfie camera, down from 20MP on the Black Shark 5 RS. The device also has the same magnetic shoulder buttons as the other devices in the series.

The rear camera setup contains a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 13MP f/2.4 ultrawide, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro. It has dual stereo speakers, and it lacks the 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and it packs a 4,650 mAh battery, supporting the 120W fast wired charging technology that can top up the device in just 15 minutes.

The Black Shark 5 will be available in three colors, Black, Gray, and White. It will be available from April 2 in China, and it will start at CNY 2,700, or $425.