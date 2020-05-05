Black Shark 2 Pro

The Android 10 update for the Black Shark 2 was released last month. It brought the JoyUI 11 build that includes new Black Shark themes, a new file manager, Mi Share, Shark Space 3.0, and much more. A similar update is now rolling out for the Black Shark 2 Pro.

As per the Black Shark forum, the JoyUI 11 update (v.DLTR2004231OS00MQ0) based on Android 10 is 1883.3MB in size. The post doesn’t highlight any of the new features.

The build is currently being tested with a handful of users. Hence, it should be made available for more users in the upcoimg days.

Via: XDA-Developers

