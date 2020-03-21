Smartphone sales have taken quite a hit in February due to the coronavirus outbreak. Yes, quarantines and store shutdowns have affected sales, but despite it all, Xiaomi has managed to sell more smartphones than Huawei during the past month of February.

Huawei is having a hard time with smartphone sales. The lack of Google services has already started to affect sales, and if you add the coronavirus pandemic to its situation, the outlook doesn’t seem so high. Now, Strategy Analytics has presented the latest numbers for smartphone sales in the past months, and Huawei has lost its place in the podium, and now Xiaomi takes the third place. Xiaomi took third place by selling 6 million units, 500 thousand more than Huawei. Samsung is still on top with 18.2 million units shipped, and Apple keeps its second place with 10.2 million units sold.

Source Android Central

Via Strategy Analytics