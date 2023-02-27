In addition to launching Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro globally, Xiaomi also showcased its smart wireless AR glasses at MWC 2023. The smart eyewear, dubbed Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition, feature a "retina-level" adaptive display that adjusts to the lighting environment, as well as enhanced connectivity and support for a comprehensive range of applications.

The Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition is built on Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Platform and features the company’s proprietary low-latency communication link, which results in lag less than 50ms. It can connect to any other Snapdragon Spaces-ready smartphone, such as the company's own Xiaomi 13 series and even the likes of the OnePlus 11.

The glasses weigh only 126g and are designed to reduce any physical strain on the user. One of the key features of the AR Glasses is its MicroLED "retina-level" display. It features a PPD (pixels per degree) of almost 60, surpassing the human eye's ability to distinguish individual pixels.

3 Images

Close

The glasses offer up to 1200 nits of peak brightness and are equipped with electrochromic lenses that can adapt to different lighting conditions. These lenses offer a blackout mode that turns it into a full-fledged VR device, and a transparent mode that combines reality and virtual elements.

Xiaomi says the AR glasses can stream content through popular apps such as TikTok and YouTube using the Mi Share application. The glasses also feature micro gesture interaction, using which users can navigate through the interface and interact with the physical world using gestures. For example, users can use gestures to turn on or off a smart lamp or seamlessly transfer a TV screencast to the glasses.

While the Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition is packed with impressive features, it's important to note that it's currently just a prototype. However, if you're interested in checking them out, the Xiaomi AR Glasses are available for demo at the company's booth at MWC 2023. Xiaomi has yet to announce any plans to launch the product commercially — though don't get your hopes high.

The competition in the AR market is heating up with reports suggesting that Apple is also planning to unveil its Mixed Reality glasses in the near future. OPPO also showcased the second generation of its AR Glasses just a few months ago. Could 2023 be the year AR Glasses go mainstream? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below!