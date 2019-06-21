Xiaomi announces CC series, its third smartphone brand

Xiaomi is already selling smartphones from its Mi and Redmi sub-brands, and today the company announced its third. The announcement didn’t include an actual smartphone, as it was rather aimed at introducing and explaining the new CC family of products.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that CC stands for both “Colorful and Creative”, as well as for it being developed by the Chic & Cool 90 team. This CC smartphone line-up will be somewhat different from what we’ve been used to, being designed by art students, and targeting a young audience that fashion savvy.

The upcoming smartphone, which was hinted, will contain advanced camera features which will rely both on hardware and artificial intelligence (most likely more beauty modes). With the announcement out there, all there’s left is for the company to announce an actual phone.