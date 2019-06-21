Android

Xiaomi announces CC series, its third smartphone brand

Contents
Xiaomi CC

Xiaomi is already selling smartphones from its Mi and Redmi sub-brands, and today the company announced its third. The announcement didn’t include an actual smartphone, as it was rather aimed at introducing and explaining the new CC family of products.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said that CC stands for both “Colorful and Creative”, as well as for it being developed by the Chic & Cool 90 team. This CC smartphone line-up will be somewhat different from what we’ve been used to, being designed by art students, and targeting a young audience that fashion savvy.

The upcoming smartphone, which was hinted, will contain advanced camera features which will rely both on hardware and artificial intelligence (most likely more beauty modes). With the announcement out there, all there’s left is for the company to announce an actual phone.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
CC, CC9, Meitu, News, Xiaomi
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.