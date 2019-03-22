Xiaomi Android One phones coming with in-display fingerprint scanners?

Xiaomi is testing three new smartphones, according to an XDA Developers report, and their codenames are “pyxis,” “bamboo_sprout,” and “cosmos_sprout”. XDA Developers believe, because of the “sprout” suffix attached to the names, that two of these devices, namely “bamboo_sprout” and “cosmos_sprout”, will be upcoming Android One phones.

Xiaomi smartphones are running a custom OS called MIUI, but the Chinese phone-maker also has some offerings running vanilla Android, even though the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are nearly one year old.

All three smartphones, though, are believed to feature in-display fingerprint scanners, thanks to the use of the word “fod” which was discovered. It is usually employed to designate devices with i/d fingerprint scanners. However, considering these are cheaper Android One phones, we’re likely looking at optical fingerprint scanners, rather than the more expensive ultrasonic ones.

The report speculates that we’re likely going to see a 32MP front-facing camera, and they will likely be powered by a slower Qualcomm chip, like the Snapdragon 636, 660, 675 or 710.

Given these codenames belong to devices being in the early stage of hardware testing, further information, and an official unveiling, is not likely to happen soon.