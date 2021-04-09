It was recently reported that Google was designing its own chip called ‘Whitechapel’ that would power devices like phones and Chromebooks forms the brand. It seems like Google is not the only one working on its in-house chipset. A new report claims that Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi and OPPO are also working on their own 5G chips. To recall, the rumors of OPPO working on an in-house chip first surfaced in early 2020.

According to a DigiTimes report, Chinese smartphone makers like OPPO and Xiaomi are working on their own 5G SoC. The publication says that both the phone manufacturers are looking to launch their processors between late 2021 and early 2022, citing industry sources in Taiwan. The chips are reported to be compatible with sub-6Ghz 5G networks. That said, not much is known about the potential upcoming silicon.

The world is going through a supply shortage as of now. This has caused several product lines including phones, vehicles, consoles, and appliances to struggle to supply semiconductors for their products. On the other hand, NOR flash chip makers stated that more of their clients are now willing to strike long-term supply contracts as well. Further, the demand from MCU clients is also strong in the backend firms.

Making an in-house chip could allow the same level of hardware-software control as Apple

Moreover, Unisoc is also working on its own chip, which is said to compete with chip makers like Qualcomm and MediaTek. Meanwhile, Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 6 with an in-house chip. The smartphone makers making their own chips could allow them the same level of hardware-software control as Apple to milk the maximum performance out of their offerings.

If Xiaomi and OPPO indeed make their own chips, they will join the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei who make in-house silicon for their phones. To recall, Xiaomi once announced a Surge SoC for one of its smartphones in China but never followed up with a successor.