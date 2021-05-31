xiaomi charging 200W
Image: Xiaomi

The fast-charging war is in full swing right now. While giants Apple and Samsung are still struggling to go past the 25W mark with their slate of 2021 flagships, Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Red Magic, and iQOO have already started selling phones with support for blazing-fast 120W fast charging. Now, Xiaomi is upping the ante in a major fashion for both wireless and wired charging standards.

Blazing fast, but likely not going commercial in 2021.

The company has just showcased its insanely fast 200W wired charging technology, alongside a 120W wireless charging solution. The company used a modified Mi 11 Pro smartphone as the test subject to juice up its 4,000mAh battery in order to showcase the prowess of its latest technological breakthrough.

Starting with the 200W wired charging tech, it juiced up the battery from empty to 10 percent capacity in just 44 seconds. Yes, you read that right – 10 percent charge in less than a minute. To touch the halfway mark, Xiaomi’s 200W charging brick clocked just about 3 minutes, while charging it fully took around 8 minutes.

Now, coming to the wireless charging tech, the 120W solution offered 10 percent battery juice in just about a minute, while filling the battery to halfway mark was a 7-minute affair. To fully juice up the 4,000mAh battery, the wireless charger took 15 minutes. The company claims that its latest charging solutions set a world record in their respective classes.

Now, you must be wondering when is this tech coming to a commercially available Xiaomi smartphone? Well, the Chinese electronics giant is mum on that frontier. However, it is unlikely to arrive on a Xiaomi-branded phone this year. Xiaomi has already shipped a phone that supports 120W fast charging, and another one – the Mi 11 Ultra – that supports 67W wireless charging this year.

Wired charging at 200W is definitely impressive at this point in time, and so is 120W wireless charging, but there are a few issues that the company will have to tackle before it commercializes the groundbreaking charging solutions. The first one is battery health and longevity, while the other one is heating issues, especially with wireless charging.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

You May Also Like
pavel durov telegram apple
Telegram chief blasts Apple for selling ‘overpriced’ hardware from ‘Middle Ages’
Every time I have to use an iPhone to test our iOS app I feel like I’m thrown back into the Middle Ages: Telegram founder Pavel Durov
Pixel 6 Pro
Major Pixel 6 camera upgrades are hinted, but by a sketchy source
Google Pixel 6 Pro reportedly feature a large Sony sensor of supposedly a 50-megapixel resolution, alongside a 5x periscope zoom camera.
pixel 6 pro onleaks digit
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Design Confirmed?! MacBook Pro Redesign Coming VERY SOON & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the camera in the Google Pixel 6, the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro leaks, and more.