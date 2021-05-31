The fast-charging war is in full swing right now. While giants Apple and Samsung are still struggling to go past the 25W mark with their slate of 2021 flagships, Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Red Magic, and iQOO have already started selling phones with support for blazing-fast 120W fast charging. Now, Xiaomi is upping the ante in a major fashion for both wireless and wired charging standards.

Blazing fast, but likely not going commercial in 2021.

The company has just showcased its insanely fast 200W wired charging technology, alongside a 120W wireless charging solution. The company used a modified Mi 11 Pro smartphone as the test subject to juice up its 4,000mAh battery in order to showcase the prowess of its latest technological breakthrough.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

Starting with the 200W wired charging tech, it juiced up the battery from empty to 10 percent capacity in just 44 seconds. Yes, you read that right – 10 percent charge in less than a minute. To touch the halfway mark, Xiaomi’s 200W charging brick clocked just about 3 minutes, while charging it fully took around 8 minutes.

Now, coming to the wireless charging tech, the 120W solution offered 10 percent battery juice in just about a minute, while filling the battery to halfway mark was a 7-minute affair. To fully juice up the 4,000mAh battery, the wireless charger took 15 minutes. The company claims that its latest charging solutions set a world record in their respective classes.

Now, you must be wondering when is this tech coming to a commercially available Xiaomi smartphone? Well, the Chinese electronics giant is mum on that frontier. However, it is unlikely to arrive on a Xiaomi-branded phone this year. Xiaomi has already shipped a phone that supports 120W fast charging, and another one – the Mi 11 Ultra – that supports 67W wireless charging this year.

Wired charging at 200W is definitely impressive at this point in time, and so is 120W wireless charging, but there are a few issues that the company will have to tackle before it commercializes the groundbreaking charging solutions. The first one is battery health and longevity, while the other one is heating issues, especially with wireless charging.