Xiaomi is keen to take the industry forward. The company announced its smartphone with an under-display camera just a while ago and the world’s first 120W wired charging smartphone. Even in other fields, Xiaomi has been experimenting, with its entry into the EV business and its Cyberdog. Now, according to a new leak, Xiaomi is planning to launch a smartphone with a 4K resolution display.

A smartphone was spotted on the TENAA, China’s equivalent of the FCC, listing (via GSMArena) with model number 2109119BC, which according to the report, might be linked with Xiaomi CC11 Pro. The listing has seemingly confirmed some of the specs of the device. The report says it will feature a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 4K (3840 pixels x 2160 pixels) resolution.

Along with the high resolution, the listing also reveals that smartphones will pack a 4,400 mAh battery and an octa-core chipset. Given the high-resolution display, the battery size seems to be quite small, but it might be the case wherein users will have to manually opt-in for a 4K display or Xiaomi will intelligently manage it. The smartphone is tipped to feature 6GB to 12GB of RAM and 64GB to 215GB of internal storage. The phone will be available in red, orange, yellow, green, cyan, blue, purple, black, white, and pink, according to the TENAA listing.

If Xiaomi goes ahead and releases a smartphone with a 4K display, would you be interested in buying one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!