Xiaomi to introduce a 48-megapixel smartphone camera in January

Xiaomi president Lin Bin seems to be quite pleased with the output of the 48-megapixel camera that will be on a smartphone that will be released in January.

The company co-founder posted to microblogging site Weibo that he had tested the device for a few weeks and was impressed with its pictures and video. The MIUI account confirmed that the device will be running MIUI 10.

Will Xiaomi actually take the opportunity to debut this monster at CES 2019? Perhaps. It’ll be a clear notice to Huawei and its 40-megapixel sensors anyways… and maybe even the 41-megapixel unit on the Nokia Lumia 1020.