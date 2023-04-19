In late 2022, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. And on April 18, 2023, the company unveiled the final flagship in the series, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Boasting specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a big 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 1-inch variable aperture main camera sensor, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra faces tough competition in the Android flagship smartphone market. This article will provide an in-depth comparison of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and HONOR Magic5 Pro, and determine how it holds up against its rivals.

Specs Comparison

Category Xiaomi 13 Ultra HONOR Magic5 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Operating System MIUI 14 (based on Android 13) MagicOS 7.1 (based on Android 13) iOS 16 One UI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Display 6.73-inch, LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 6.81-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, Glass front 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, Ceramic Shield 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A16 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory Up to 16GB RAM 12GB Up to 12GB 8/12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear Cameras Wide : 50 MP, f/1.9 or f4.0 (variable aperture), OIS, 1-inch sensor

: 50 MP, f/1.9 or f4.0 (variable aperture), OIS, 1-inch sensor Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/1.8, 122-degree FoV, Autofocus, 5cm macro photography

: 50 MP, f/1.8, 122-degree FoV, Autofocus, 5cm macro photography Telephoto : 50 MP, f/1.8, PDAF, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom

: 50 MP, f/1.8, PDAF, OIS, 3.2x optical zoom Telephoto : 50 MP, f/3.0, OIS, 5x optical zoom

: 50 MP, f/3.0, OIS, 5x optical zoom Leica optimizations Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.7, 1/1.12-inch sensor

: 50 MP wide, f/1.7, 1/1.12-inch sensor Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree FoV

: 50 MP, f/2.0, 122-degree FoV Periscope: 50 MP, f/3.0, Sony IMX858, 3.5x optical zoom, 100x Digital zoom Primary : 48 MP, f/1.78, wide, OIS, HDR

: 48 MP, f/1.78, wide, OIS, HDR Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 140-degree FoV, HDR

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 140-degree FoV, HDR Telephoto: 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom LiDAR sensor Primary : 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF

: 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto : 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

: 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Periscope: 10 MP, f/4.9, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom Front Camera 32 MP, HDR 12 MP, f/2.4, 3D Depth sensor 12 MP, f/1.9, HDR 12 MP, f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Battery 5,000 mAh 5,100 mAh 4,323 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 90W wired

50W wireless charging 66W wired

50W wireless HONOR SuperCharge 23W wired

15W MagSafe wireless charging

10W Qi wireless charging 45W wired

15W wireless

5W reverse wireless charging Ports USB-C USB-C Lightning Port USB-C Security Face Unlock, Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Fingerprint scanner, 3D Face Recognition, PIN, Pattern, Password Face Unlock (Face ID), PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Colors Black, White, Olive Green Meadow Green, Black Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender & Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Price From 5,999 Yuan (~$873) From €1,199 (~$1,250) From $1,099 From $1,199.99

Design and Build

Starting with the design, it is quite evident that all the smartphones boast quite a unique design. The iPhone 14 Pro Max features the familiar rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features individual cutouts for its camera senors.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra and HONOR Magic5 Pro feature a similar design, with a huge circular camera module situated in the center. Additionally, while the other three devices feature a glass back, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra stands out with its premium antibacterial silicone leather finish, which not only feels great in the hand but also provides a better grip.

Source: Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Ultra

All four smartphones in question have a large build, owing to their sizeable camera modules and displays. Notably, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the thickest at 9.1 mm, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the thinnest at 7.9 mm. It is also worth noting that all the devices are on the heavier side, with most weighing 220 grams or more. In terms of durability, all four smartphones feature IP68 dust and water resistance ratings.

When it comes to color choices, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the pack with an impressive selection of eight options. The iPhone 14 Pro Max offers four subdued colors, while the Xiaomi 13 Ultra has three options: Black, White, and Olive Green. The Magic5 Pro trails behind with only two color options: Green and Black.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Source: Pocketnow / Adam Z. Lein

All of the smartphones being compared here feature a big 6.7-6.8 inch displays, complete with high-end features such as AMOLED/OLED technology, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and high resolution. One area where the Xiaomi 13 Ultra stands out is in terms of peak brightness, with it going up to 2,600 nits. This makes Xiaomi 13 Ultra one of the brightest smartphone screens available.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands apart from the others with its built-in S-Pen stylus support, which can be utilized for a variety of tasks, including note-taking, photo editing, and more. Overall, all the smartphones offer high quality displays, and each provides a satisfactory viewing experience. Unless you require the stylus functionality, you won't find much difference in display quality among these devices.

Performance

These flagship smartphones deliver top-tier performance, thanks to their powerful processors and ample RAM and storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts the industry-leading A16 Bionic chipset, while the three Android devices feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with the S23 Ultra using a slightly overclocked variant. However, the difference in daily use is likely to be minimal.

All of these devices are well-equipped to handle day-to-day tasks and gaming, so users won't be disappointed with the performance. Software optimization is also crucial when it comes to performance, and even though these devices run on Android 13, the overall experience will vary depending on the device's skin. Ultimately, it's best to use the device once before making a decision on how important this factor is to you.

Camera Hardware

Source: Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Now, let's take a look at the camera hardware. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra comes with a quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP 1-inch IMX 989 sensor with variable aperture (f/1.9 to f/4.0), two 50MP telephoto lenses (3.2x and 5x optical zoom), and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 122-degree field-of-view.

Xiaomi says it has worked with Leica to improve the cameras of its flagship devices. The company says Xiaomi 13 Pro captures more natural, less sharpened images than the likes of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers various photographic styles, manual adjustments, and 8K video recording support. While we are yet to test it, the device's camera performance appears promising.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also sports a quad-camera setup, comprising a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 10MP optical periscope camera with 3-10x optical zoom, and another telephoto lens with OIS and 3x zoom. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features impressive camera performance, the standout feature is its ability to achieve 100x zoom.

Just like the S23 Ultra, the HONOR Magic5 Pro also features a 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto sensor capable of 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. It also features a 50MP primary lens with f/1.6 aperture and a 50MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 122-degree field-of-view. We're really impressed with the Magic5 Pro's camera performance, and you can find more in our full review right here.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also incorporates a triple-camera module headlined by a 48MP primary camera. Similar to the previous generation models, the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers a dependable camera setup that can capture exceptional photos in various environments. However, if video recording is a top priority, the iPhone 14 Pro Max outperforms its competitors, though Android flagships are quickly catching up.

Battery & Charging

When it comes to battery capacity, all Android smartphones in this comparison feature approximately 5,000mAh batteries, ensuring sufficient power for a full day's use. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, with its ~4,300mAh battery, also delivers an entire day on a single charge.

However, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra outperforms the competition in charging speeds, offering 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The HONOR Magic5 Pro claims the second position with 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Following closely is the Galaxy S23 Ultra, supporting 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max provides only 23W fast charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging. Furthermore, unlike its counterparts, the iPhone 14 Pro Max does not support reverse wireless charging, which can come in handy when charging your smartphone accessories like wireless earbuds.