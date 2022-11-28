The Xiaomi 13 series are going to be unveiled on December 1 in China, and here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro flagships.

Xiaomi has officially confirmed that it’s launching the Xiaomi 13 series of flagship smartphones on Thursday, December 1, at 7 PM Beijing time (6 AM ET, 11 AM UTC). Xiaomi also confirmed that it’d be announcing MIUI 14 alongside the new flagships, where we expect the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphones to be unveiled. Here’s everything we expect to see launch, and here’s our wishlist of things we would like to see.

If you think the Xiaomi 13 series could bring bad luck, think again. Xiaomi is a Chinese company where the number 13 isn’t considered unlucky (but the number 4 is). With that out of the way, the new devices are expected to feature new flagship specifications and cameras, powered by the fresh new MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

Price & Availability

Xiaomi usually unveils new devices at the end of the year in China, and makes its devices globally available on the international market in early next year, usually in February and March. The primary flagship usually comes first, with the Lite and Ultra devices coming later shortly after. Some leaks and rumors claimed that Xiaomi could unveil all three devices, but that’s unlikely to happen all at once.

As it stands, rumors claim Xiaomi could unveil four new devices at various price points, although Xiaomi is only expected to unveil the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro at its December event (Weibo). The Xioami 13T will be a budget-friendly device with mid-range specifications, while the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be flagships. The Xioami 13 Ultra is expected to have even better specifications and sport more premium hardware, which usually means faster charging speeds, slightly larger size, and a more impressive array of camera sensors – and of course, an even higher price tag.

Technical Specifications

Xiaomi confirmed that it’d announce new devices powered by the recently unveiled Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are rumored to be the first devices in the lineup to feature the new platform. While the rest of the specifications are still in the rumor mill, the 13 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7-inch display, 8/12 GB of RAM, and 128/256/512GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

Design

While we don’t have any official renders and images of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series, Comparedial and OnLeaks have released a few render images of how the upcoming devices could look. The new devices will have flat aluminium edges, and a glass panel with a large camera island on the back. The devices will borrow some aesthetics from the iPhone 14 series, but they’ll feature a hole-punch cutout instead of a notch or a larger bar cutout.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will receive IP68 certification, providing peace of mind against dust and water. The bottom of the device will house a microphone, the USB-C port, and a speaker cutout. The right side will contain the volume rocker and the power button.

Display

The Xiaomi 13 series will feature a flat display without any curves. The devices will also have slim bezels, 1.61mm and 1.81mm, with a width of 71.5mm. The screen-to-body ratio will stand at 93.3%, providing an immersive experience. The Xiaomi 13 is rumored to come with a 6.2-inch display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is tipped to have a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. The bezels are expected to be the same as on the Xiaomi 13, and we expect the same hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. We don’t have any information about the potential Xiaomi 13 Lite and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphones.

Camera

Source: Xiaomi

Xiaomi partnered with Leica to help optimize and configure the camera lens for the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, one of the most impressive camera smartphones in 2022. With that in mind, we expect to see the same Sony 1-inch 50MP Sony IMX989 in at least one Xiaomi 13 series devices. Rumors also claim that the 50MP sensor could be paired with another 50MP telephoto sensor, another 50MP ultrawide, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Whichever rumor turns out to be true or false, we expect to see the Leica branding on both the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro devices, as well as the Ultra coming later at some point – which could feature a newer sensor for even better performance.

Battery

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is rumored to boast a large 4,800 mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging, and possibly 50W fast wireless charging. The Xioami 12T featured a 4,500 mAh battery and supported 67W fast wired charging, and we would expect to see a similar capacity and charging standard on the Xiaomi 13. It’s worth noting that we also expect to see the same 50W fast wireless charging option on this device.

Unfortunately, the 210W fast wired charging speed isn’t expected to arrive on the Xiaomi 13 or Xiaomi 13 Pro flagships, but there’s a chance we could see it on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, or another premium high-end flagship in 2023. The 210W fast charging solution was shown off in the recently unveiled Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer smartphone, which could go from flat to 100% in just 9 minutes.

What we want to see

The Xiaomi 13 series are some of the most anticipated devices this year, and some of the last flagships to be unveiled in this calendar year. There are many things we wish Xiaomi could do to improve their devices, and we have a wishlist with all the things we hope to see in the upcoming flagship series.