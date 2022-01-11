Xiaomi 12 Ultra to use the same camera setup as its 11 Ultra predecessor, leak suggests

We have been receiving tons of rumors about the Xiaomi 12 series. However, it is rather weird to be talking about rumors when we saw the Chinese company announce the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro variants just two weeks ago. However, we are still waiting for part two of this announcement, as we are still waiting for the company to unveil the new and more potent Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Still, the new device may not be as potent as expected, as the latest rumors claim it will share some specs with its predecessor.

The latest Xiaomi 12 Ultra rumors come from well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, as he claims that the new device won’t feature any upgrades in the camera department. He posted a couple of lines over at Weibo, where he explains that:

”50mp + 48mp camera large end of the main ultra-wide-angle super-telephoto periscope + + 48mp ... This full high-resolution high-quality program in 2022 still play ah”

This new information comes as bummer since the Xiaomi 12 Ultra looks amazing with the new camera module, but there may be some hope left. The rumors mention a super-telephoto periscope lens, but there’s no confirmation that this will be the same 5X lens we find in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, or if it could be a new one. We must also remember that the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra will also include the new 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor as its primary camera, instead of the Samsung Isocell GN2 used in its predecessor, so there may be some surprises in store for us.

Remember that the recently announced models feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12GB RAM options, and 128/256GB storage variants for users to go for. And if we focus on the camera department, these models pack a 50MP f/1.88 with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide with f/2.4, and a 5MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom on the vanilla variant. The Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 50MP f/1.9 sensor with OIS and PDAF, a 50MP telephoto with f/1.9, 2x optical zoom, OIS and PDAF, and a 50MP ultrawide f/2.2.

Source: Weibo

Via: GSM Arena