Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders reveal a gigantic circular camera module

2021 is the year of multiple camera sensors and massive camera bumps, and Xiaomi might win the award for the largest circular camera module ever placed on a smartphone. New renders reveal how the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra flagship might look, based on leaked cases and specifications.

LetsGoDigital teamed up with Technizo Concept to create the new renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, and they show off a massive circular camera module on the back of the device. The camera setup will hold the main camera and ultrawide sensors in the center of the camera module and on the left side. The telephoto periscope camera lens will be placed on the bottom, next to the LED flash and other sensors. On the top of the circular camera module, there will be a fourth sensor, a ToF, or a smaller telephoto sensor.

Earlier this year, we also heard a leak that Leica might be partnering with Xiaomi – even though the company may also be working with Huawei at the same time. While we have nothing concrete to suggest the partnership, we see the Leica logo on the top right side of the device. Leica’s multiple partnership deals wouldn’t be too surprising, as we’ve seen ZEISS have similar licensing agreements with vivo, Sony, and even on Nokia devices at the same time (via GSMArena).

When it comes to specifications, we expect to see a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ or QHD+ display resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the front, there may be a 20MP under-display camera sensor. The device itself may also be IP68 certified, meaning it may be able to withstand water and dust, and it might be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

We have no information on how much the Xiaomi 12 Ultra might cost, but the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra cost $1,200 when it was released, and the 12 Ultra might receive a similar launch price. Availability is unclear, and we have no details on when it might finally launch, and in what regions.