Renders show off Xiaomi 12 Ultra with a huge camera module

Xiaomi always does something 'extra' with its Ultra series of devices. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra came with a display on the back and now it seems that Xiaomi has something unique in stores for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. First renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have leaked on the internet which suggests that this year's Ultra model will come with an exceptional camera module.

The renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra show a huge (and we mean huge) camera system on the back. The "matrix ring" like structure on the back is rumored to house as many as five cameras. The shape is different as well. While the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 come with a vertical rectangular camera module, Xiaomi 12 Ultra could come with a circular ring-like structure.

Not much is known about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra right now but is believed that it will come with Sony's IMX 8-series camera sensors. The setup is said to include the primary wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, a telephoto lens, a 5x optical zoom periscope lens, and more. Other than the next-gen camera module, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor. The phone could offer up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi is yet to officially unveil the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, even in China. The standard Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are reportedly headed to the overseas markets this month, and the company could officially showcase the device during the global launch, but the chances are bleak. What are your thoughts on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra design? Do you like the large circular camera module? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: Weibo