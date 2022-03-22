Xiaomi 12 Ultra may be announced in May

We have covered tons of news and rumors about Xiaomi’s latest flagship series. This is because the company decided to do something different with the Xiaomi 12 series. First, it announced the base and the Pro models back in December 2021. Unfortunately, this launch was only limited to China, which came as a bummer to tons of Xiaomi fans around the world. Still, we didn’t have to wait long to see these two models appear in the global market, as they became available on March 15, starting at $649.

So yeah, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are pretty cool, but we are still waiting to see the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The good news is that the wait may soon be over, as new rumors claim that Xiaomi’s most potent member of the Xiaomi 12 series will arrive in May.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

According to tipster Mukul Sharma(aka stufflistings), the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra will finally be announced in May. But don’t get excited just yet, as he also claims that this announcement will be limited to the Chinese market. In other words, the rest of the world will, once again, have to wait to see the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra for the global market.

Unfortunately, we don’t receive an exact date for the possible announcement for the device, but at least we know that we won’t have to wait that long to see this new device.

Previous information suggests that the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a QHD+ OLED display capable of 120Hz refresh rates a 4,900mAh battery, and it seems that it may also pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor under the hood. In addition, rumors also claim that the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra would use the same camera setup as the one found o the 11 Ultra. Still, we will have to wait for confirmation, as renders make us believe that the camera in the new Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be amazing.

Source Twitter

Via: Pricebaba