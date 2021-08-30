Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will be dropping the “Mi” branding in favor of a new, simpler naming scheme. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 will supposedly rock three 50MP sensors and ditch the 108MP camera it has been using in the last three years on the Mi 11 and Mix 4 flagships.

According to Digital Chat Station (via GSMArena), the Xiaomi 12 will reportedly have a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto camera. We heard a larger 200MP sensor mentioned in the past, but that may be just a rumor or a leaked test unit. Some new rumors are noting the upcoming 200MP sensor may be reserved for the more premium Xiaomi 12 Ultra, so we might hear about that soon, if true.

The telephoto may also offer a 5x periscope zoom feature. There are also rumors that the company is working on a 10x periscope zoom. We also know that 5x lens can absolutely provide a clear, smooth, and high-resolution zoom quality in the 5x to 10x range, although the larger images may not be as sharp as 5x versions.

It’s rare to see high solution sensors for periscope cameras. Recently, ZTE announced the Axon 30 Ultra with a triple 64MP camera; however, the periscope was only 8MP. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 48MP, with a 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide sensors.

It’s currently unclear when the Xiaomi 12 series will be announced. The company has already confirmed that it will host an event on September 15, although we only expect to see the new Xiaomi Mi 11T series and perhaps a few other new home products. Xiaomi is also well-overdue for a tablet refresh, and it might also release a few smartphone accessories. We also don’t know whether any of these products will make it to the US, but we may see some products arrive sooner or later.