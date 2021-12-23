Xiaomi 12 series latest leak reveals alleged pricing and specs

It seems that we are getting closer to the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series, which means that rumors are becoming more attractive, as Xiaomi’s new flagship will arrive next week, on December 28.

The Xiaomi 12 series is inching closer to its launch, but you don’t have to wait that long to see everything that’s coming. The latest information reveals that the vanilla variant will feature a 6.28-inch display, but the most interesting aspect of this leak suggests that this flagship series will arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood.

Further, the vanilla variant will allegedly pack a 50MP primary sensor on its rear camera. This camera would feature a 1/1.28-inch sensor with a 1.22um pixel size that would double up to 2.44 when binned. Optical Image stabilization and f/1.9 aperture is also rumored. This camera could also include a 123-degree 13MP ultrawide and 3x zoom lens with OIS.

It is also rumored that the new Xiaomi 12 will pack UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR4 RAM, plus it may also feature support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and other interesting features. Its 6.28-inch display is believed to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays, 16,000 brightness levels, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Other specs include a 4.5000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, and its stereo speakers would come with Dolby Atmos support.

The information from China claims that the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage may start at around $580 or €512, while the 256GB model could cost you around $627 and the maxed-out version with 12GB RAM may arrive with a $690 price tag. Whatever the case, it seems that we will not have to wait that long to confirm the accuracy of this information. In the meantime, we can only suggest you take it with some salt.

Via 1: GSM Arena

Via 2: GSM Arena