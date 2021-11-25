Xiaomi 12 Series to have curved displays

Xiaomi is expected to unveil the brand new Xiaomi 12 Series in December, although no exact date has been set in stone, and the company hasn’t announced it just yet. We already heard some rumors that the Xiaomi 12 Series would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and have a triple 50MP camera setup on the back. Adding to the rumored specifications, the Xiaomi 12 Series may be powered by the leaked chipset, and they might feature a curved display.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 12 will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Xiaomi 12X – also often referred to as “Xiaomi 12 Pro” – will be powered by the upcoming high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (via GSMArena). The post also mentions that both devices will also feature curved displays. For comparison, the Xiaomi 11 lineup had a flat panel on all of the Mi 11 smartphones, and only the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra came with a curved panel.

The leak also mentions the Xiaomi 12 and 12X to feature symmetrical stereo speaker grilles, which will be placed on the bottom of the device. The Mi 11 series had these placed asymmetrically. It’s not clear if there will be any benefit on the new devices, or if it’s only an aesthetic change.

In a separate leak, we’ve already seen that the Xiaomi 12 Series might feature a triple 50MP camera setup, one of which may be a 5x periscope zoom sensor. Xiaomi has also officially confirmed that the “Mi” branding is going away in favor of a new and simpler naming scheme.

We’ll find out more in the next few weeks as we inch closer to the release date, and as more leaks come to light. What are you most interested in about the new Xiaomi 12 Series devices? Let us know in the comments below!