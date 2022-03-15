Xiaomi reveals global pricing for Xiaomi 12 series, starting at $649

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 12 series earlier in December 2021, and it finally revealed the global pricing and availability for the new flagship devices. The Xiaomi 12 series consists of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Xiaomi 12, and the more affordable Xiaomi 12X. All of the new devices feature high refresh rate displays, powerful chipsets, and fast charging.

Before we take a look at the price and availability, let’s take another look at the specifications of the three new devices that will soon launch in even more countries than before.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the highest-end device of the three, and it features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 480Hz touch sampling rate, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and has a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto on the back, and there’s a 32MP selfie camera. The phone has a 4,600 mAh battery, and it supports 120W fast wired charging 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 features most of the same specifications as the more premium 12 Pro, but there are a few differences. The first is the display size: a 6.28-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and it also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and it has 8/12GB of RAM, and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It has a 50MP primary sensor on the back with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro sensor. There’s also the same 32MP selfie camera on the front. When it comes to the battery, it has a 4,500 mAh cell inside, and it supports 67W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12X features most of the same specifications and hardware as the standard Xiaomi 12, but there are a few differences. It has the same display, but it comes equipped with the Snapdragon 870 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The storage options are either 128/256GB UFS 3.1.

The camera on the back is also the same, and there’s a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro sensor. All three devices have the same 32MP selfie camera on the front. The Xiaomi 12X also has the same battery as the standard Xiaomi 12, a 4,500 mAh cell that supports 67W fast wired charging. Sadly, there’s no reverse or normal wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12 series Pricing & Availability

The new Xiaomi 12 series are going to be available in more regions than before, and the devices will launch in Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America in the next few weeks. Xiaomi is expected to share the full pricing and availability details soon.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will start at $999 for the base 8/256GB combination, while the Xiaomi 12 will go for $749 for the 8/128GB configuration. The Xiaomi 12X will start at $649 for the 8/128GB model. All three Xiaomi 12 series of devices will be available in three colors, including Black, Blue, and Purple.

Xiaomi also revealed the international pricing for the Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro and the Xiaomi Watch S1 and S1 Active. The Xiaomi Buds 3T Pro will go for $199, while the Xiaomi Watch S1 will start at $269. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active will start at $199.