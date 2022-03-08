Xiaomi 12 series global launch on March 15, Ultra model could be delayed until Q2 2022

After a number of rumors, Xiaomi has finally confirmed the global launch date and time of the Xiaomi 12 series. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting an event on March 15 at 8 PM GMT+8 (7 AM ET, 10 AM PT) to officially launch the Xiaomi 12 series globally. Xiaomi posted the image shown above on Twitter to announce the global launch of Xiaomi 12.

Previous reports have suggested that Xiaomi will launch three, and not two, models of the Xiaomi 12 in the international markets. Currently, Xiaomi sells only Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the Chinese market but at the global launch, the company will add a third variant, possibly called Xiaomi 12X, to the series. Reports have suggested that the smartphone series will start at €600 and go up to €1,099 in the international markets.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra delayed to Q2 2022

It was earlier expected that Xiaomi will showcase the Xiaomi 12 Ultra along with the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro at the global launch event. However, according to a new report from Digital Chat Station (via IT Home), Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been delayed to Q2 2022. The company wants to launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, which won't launch anytime soon, so the company has decided to delay the launch event.

Yesterday, we saw the first leaked images of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The smartphone is said to come with a huge camera module with five cameras at the back. Along with the huge camera module and the fast next-gen chipset, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also said to pack up to 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging.

