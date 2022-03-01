Xiaomi 12 series could launch in global markets next month

Xiaomi 12 was one of the first smartphones to be launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1. However, the smartphone series has been China exclusive since its launch. There has been no word on the global availability official, but a new report suggests that we could see the smartphone series land in Europe and other markets next month.

The report comes from the guys over at Android Planet, who claim that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Xiaomi 12 series in global markets on March 15. The report claims that Xiaomi is planning to host an online event on March 15 where the company will announce the international availability of the Xiaomi 12 series. This hasn't been officially confirmed by Xiaomi, so take that with a pinch of salt.

For those unaware, Xiaomi 12 series consists of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. There were rumors of Xiaomi 12 mini as well, but the company is yet to officially confirm anything on that front yet. The smartphone series comes with high-end specs like 120Hz AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 8 Gen1, 67W (standard) and 120W (Pro model) fast charging, and much more. Though Xiaomi has not said anything officially, we expect the specs to remain (more or less) the global variant as well.

Source: Android Planet | Via: Android Authority