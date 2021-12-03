Xiaomi 12 rear camera design leaks on new images

Xiaomi is expected to announce the Xiaomi 12 and 12X on December 12 at its official event. The new devices are expected to have flagship specifications, and the display is rumored to be a curved panel, and the standard Xiaomi 12 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

A new leak just showcased the rear panel, including the entire camera module on the back. It shows a similar design that we’ve seen on the previous generation of Xiaomi flagship devices. It will have a triple-camera setup, one massive hole for the primary camera sensor, two for the secondary and third sensors, and the remaining ones for the LED flash and microphone.

The photo was also used to create a render, which gives us a clear idea on what to expect. It’s clear that the device will look similar to the previous generation and other Xiaomi devices released in the past. It’s unclear if there’ll be any additional changes, but it’s unlikely at this point. The Xiaomi 10T and 10T Pro Series also has a similar camera layout on the back of the device (via GSMArena).

Previously, we heard that the Xiaomi 12 would have a triple 50MP setup, which might include a 5x periscope camera zoom lens. We’ve also heard other rumors claiming the Xiaomi 12X to come with a 200MP sensor, and some of these contradict the other, and we would advise taking it all with a grain of salt.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Xiaomi 12 flagship devices? Do you consider picking one up? Let us know in the comments!