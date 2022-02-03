Xiaomi 12 mini might be the company's upcoming iPhone 13 mini rival

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 series about a month ago. At launch, Xiaomi introduced three devices as a part of the series: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X. According to a new leak, Xiaomi could add another compact smartphone to the Xiaomi 12 series called Xiaomi 12 mini.

The leak comes courtesy of @Shadow_Leak on Twitter, who claims to have shared the alleged render of the Xiaomi 12 mini. The image reveals that the 12 mini will host a triple camera setup that will be vertical in fashion. To the right of the cameras, there is a vertical LED flash. Finally, Xiaomi branding is seen towards the lower end of the device's back.

If the reports are to be believed, Xiaomi could introduce 12 mini at the global launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. However, the company hasn't officially confirmed anything yet. Along with a triple-camera setup, the 12 mini is said to come with fast internals. It'll reportedly host a screen that will be less than 6-inch but will boost AMOLED technology.

The rumor comes amid the news of Apple taking the number 1 spot in China. Xiaomi, with the 12 mini, could be trying to give Apple competition in every aspect. But do you think the compact smartphone is a dying market? Would you buy a 'mini' phone in 2022? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MySmartPrice