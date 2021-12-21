Xiaomi 12 series to debut on December 28th

Xiaomi is all set to debut its Xiaomi 12 smartphone on December 28th in China, the company has confirmed. Xiaomi published a new teaser on its Weibo account revealing that it will be hosting its next flagship announcement event in China on December 28th at 7:30 PM Beijing time (6:30 AM ET). In addition to the Xiaomi 12 series, the company has also confirmed that it will be revealing its next Android skin, MIUI 13 based on Android 12, at the event.

A lot about the Xiaomi 12 series has already been leaked. The company has officially announced that it will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC. Other than the fast processor, the Xiaomi 12 series is also said to be coming with new and improved camera hardware (and design). The Xiaomi 12 series is expected to contain at least three models: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro. Tipsters and rumors have suggested that the series will contain another high-priced model, called the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but that model hasn't been confirmed as of now. What the teaser has confirmed as of now is the official naming scheme for at least three smartphone models which are set to be called Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The Xiaomi 12 series has already passed certain certification tests (TENNA) in China and the spec sheet of the device has surfaced. Check all the rumored specifications of the Xiaomi 12 series down below:

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X Rumored Specs

Spec Xiaomi 12 Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 12X Display 6.2-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch Quad HD AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.28-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Back Cameras 50MP + 8MP + 13MP 50MP + 8MP + 13MP 50MP, others unknown Front Camera 32MP 32MP (under-display) 20MP Battery 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging Speed 67W 120W 67W Storage and Memory 128/256GB, 8GB/12GB RAM 128/256GB, 8GB/12GB RAM 128/256GB, 8GB/12GB RAM Operating System MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Connectivity 5G and 4G 5G and 4G 5G and 4G

Rumors about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have surfaced in the past. The smartphone is said to come with a new circular camera design that could feature a 108MP camera. However, nothing about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been officially revealed by the company. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer for the rumors to be confirmed as we're now just days away from Xiaomi's flagship smartphone announcement on December 28. Are you excited about Xiaomi 12 series? What is your expectation from the Xiaomi 12 series? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina