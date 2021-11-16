Xiaomi 12 could be the first smartphone powered by Snapdragon 898, alleged camera features leaked

Xiaomi 12 could be the first device powered by Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor. The smartphone's camera features have also surfaced on the internet.

Xiaomi introduced its flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 series in December last year. As December 2021 approaches, we're now starting to get leaks and rumors about Xiaomi's upcoming flagship device — the Xiaomi 12. Earlier this year, we got to know that Xiaomi 12 could be the company's first smartphone to have a triple 50MP camera setup. And now, the details about the smartphone's processor and its camera features have leaked.

According to a report (via GSMArena), Xiaomi 12 could be the first device to come with Qualcomm's next-generation flagship processor, the Snapdragon 898. The report says that Moto is reportedly trying to become the first brand to launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 898, or "Snapdragon 8 Gen 1", but Xiaomi could beat it.

If previous reports are to be believed, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 could be a major overhaul over the Snapdragon 888. It is said to be featuring a 20% faster CPU and "greatly improved" GPU, neural cores, and ISP. It will reportedly come with Cortex-X2 prime CPU core clocked at 3.0GHz and boast improvements in 5G as well — thanks to the upcoming faster X65 5G modem that is said to support up to 10Gbps download speeds.

Other than Qualcomm's flagship processor, Xiaomi 12 is also said to come with a Leica branded camera sensor. Companies, in today's world, are partnering with traditional camera companies to fine-tune their flagship smartphone's camera. OnePlus was the first one to partner with Hasselblad which started a chain — Vivo and ZEISS and, reportedly, even OPPO and Kodak.

It looks like Xiaomi is the next one to partner with a camera brand, which is said to be Leica. According to the report, "Xiaomi 12 Ultra will have the Leica branding on its camera lenses" and will arrive later than the standard Xiaomi 12 series smartphones in Q1, 2022. Publication Xiaomiui.net has also reported that the smartphone could come with an under-display front camera — like the company's Xiaomi Mix 4 — and multi-camera mode. This camera mode will allow the smartphone to capture videos from all the five camera sensors of the smartphone — all at once.

For those wondering why leaks and rumors are calling the next Xiaomi flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12, and not Mi 12, Xiaomi announced earlier this year that it will drop the "Mi" branding from its products this year. So, it's likely that Xiaomi will call it Xiaomi 12 if anything doesn't change at the last moment.

If Xiaomi follows its timeline, the Xiaomi 12 launch could happen next month. But, with chip shortage and supply chain constraints, anything can change in today's world. Are you looking forward to Xiaomi's next flagship? What camera features do you expect from it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina, GSMArena 1,2, Xiaomiui.net