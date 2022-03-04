Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro prices leak ahead of global launch

Xiaomi officially unveiled the Xiaomi 12 series at the end of December, and the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro became official. Reports suggested a few days ago that Xiaomi could finally launch the new devices globally, but we didn’t have any information about the pricing and availability. A new report gives us a closer look at what to expect, and Xiaomi might just step up its game and become a premium smartphone manufacturer.

According to the new report posted by Pricebaba, the new Xiaomi 12X could launch at €600 ($660), the Xiaomi 12 at €899 ($990), and the Xiaomi 12 Pro at €1,099 ($1210). These prices are for the base models, most of which have 8GB of memory and at least 128GB of storage, while the Xioami 12 Pro has 256GB of storage.

It’s interesting to see Xiaomi take such a route, especially because the standard Xiaomi 12 could cost €50 more than the vanilla Galaxy S22, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro could also be €50 more expensive than the Galaxy S22 Plus. It’s unusual to see Xiaomi devices at such high price tags, and if it turns out to be true, it’s clear that Xiaomi wants to properly take over HUAWEI’s position on the European market as a premium smartphone manufacturer with very high prices.

In other news, 91Mobiles_ shared some new renders of the upcoming Xiaomi Watch S1 Active smartwatch. The upcoming smartwatch will have a circular dial, likely a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. While there aren’t many details available at the moment, the leak suggests that it will have 5ATM water-resistant rating, support over 117 sports activities, and have GPS for location tracking.

The device is rumored to have a 470 mAh battery, which the report claims could last up to 12 days on a single charge. The watch will have a microphone and speakers to take calls, a blood oxygen saturation (SPO2) tracker, as well a heart rate tracker for monitoring health.

We don’t have much information about the pricing or the global launch for either of these devices, but we’ve also seen the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 leak just yesterday, and given the timeline and when Xiaomi often unveils new devices to the market, we could expect a launch event as soon as this month or next month, where Xiaomi may unveil the Xiaomi 12 series, the new Xiaomi Mi Band 7, and the Xiaomi Watch S1 Active smartwatch to the global market.