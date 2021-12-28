Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120W fast charging

Xiaomi today officially unveiled the latest flagship smartphones in its lineup – the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The new devices feature faster-charging speeds, a better camera setup on the back, improved displays, and they’re packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company also unveiled the Xiaomi 12X with the Snapdragon 870 chip.

The Xiaomi 12 has a 6.28-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. It’s a 12-bit panel, and it can reach 1,100 nits of brightness. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it has a punch-hole cutout at the top for the 20MP f/2.2 selfie camera.

The larger Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 10-120Hz variable refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 x 3200. The display is a 10-bit panel with a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and it has a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. Both the 12 and 12 Pro sport an under-screen fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Xiaomi 12 weighs 180 g, while the 12 Pro measures 205 g, and they’re both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Both have 8/12GB RAM options, and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. As always, the memory will depend on which storage configuration you decide to go for. When you flip the device on the back, we find three camera sensors. The Xiaomi 12’s primary sensor is 50MP f/1.88 with OIS, the secondary is a 13MP ultrawide with f/2.4, and the third is a 5MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 50MP f/1.9 sensor with OIS and PDAF, a 50MP telephoto with f/1.9, 2x optical zoom, OIS and PDAF, and a 50MP ultrawide f/2.2. It can also record at 8K at 30FPS, 4K @ 60FPS, and it supports HDR10+. The selfie camera is also larger at 32MP.

The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro run MIUI 13 on top of Android 12, and the Xiaomi 12 has a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging 50W wireless and 10W reversible. The 12 Pro has a 4,600 mAh battery, and it supports 120W fast wired charging, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Xiaomi says the 12 Pro can go from 0 to 100% charge in just 15 minutes while remaining at a cool 37C. As for connectivity, both feature Wi-Fi 6 / 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC, as well as the USB-C port on the bottom, and Harman Kardon stereo speakers.

Xiaomi 12 Series will be available in Black, Blue, and Pink colors, and there will also be a green vegan leather version for both the 12 and 12 Pro flagships. The vanilla Xioami 12 will start at CNY 3,699 ($580) for the 8/128GB model. There will also be an 8/256GB model for CNY 3,999 ($628), and a 12/256GB version for CNY 4,399 ($690).

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will start at CNY 4,699 ($737) for the 8/128GB model, the 8/256GB will cost CNY 4,999 ($785), and the 12/256GB will retail for CNY 5,399 ($847). The Xiaomi 12 Series will go on sale in January in China, and they’re expected to be released globally later, although the company hasn’t shared any details as of now.