Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro leaked by company ahead of tomorrow's announcement

Xiaomi will officially unveil the new flagship series tomorrow, on December 28. Xiaomi is rumored to announce the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and there may also be a more affordable model called the Xiaomi 12X. The new high-end devices will feature the last Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, and have all of the latest and greatest features packed in. Today, the CEO has shared some more images that reveal some of the key features and specifications of the upcoming devices.

The new images were shared on Weibo, and it reveals that the Xioami 12 Pro will sport a large 6.73-inch display with QHD resolution (1440p) and offer 120Hz refresh rate and 480 Hz touch sampling rate for a smoother experience (via GSMArena). The camera on the Xiaomi 12 Pro will consist of three sensors. There will be a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The device will have a 4,600 mAh battery, and it will support dual charging to protect the device from overheating.

The Xiaomi 12 will support 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro will support 120W fast wired charging. It’s worth mentioning that Xiaomi already supports 120W fast charging in its Xiaomi 11T Pro, which was announced earlier in September. The speaker will be tuned by Harman/Kardon for a more immersive experience.

It’s not currently clear whether the Xiaomi 12 or even the Xiaomi 12 Pro will ever leave China, but if the past is any indication, the Xiaomi 12 will likely be available elsewhere in Asia, Europe. Xiaomi often keeps the larger and more premium 12 Pro home, and we don’t know if it’ll make it globally in other markets.