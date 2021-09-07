We already heard rumors of the upcoming Xiaomi 11T Pro and seen some of the specifications leaks, but we didn’t know whether it would actually come with 120W fast charging, or as Xiaomi calls it, HyperCharge.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was rumored earlier last week to support the new HyperCharge technology by Xiaomi, but the company itself has now confirmed it on Twitter.

120 Watt? Yes! #XiaomiHyperCharge is coming your way! Catch the global debut of #Xiaomi11TPro on September 15 at 8PM GMT+8. #XiaomiProductLaunch https://t.co/zPnttgUN8W — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 6, 2021

Previously the Mi 11 series topped out at 67W, and most of the flagships only supported fast charging at this speed, while mid-rangers were limited to “only” 33W, which is still fast than most of the competition. The latest device to feature the 120W fast charging technology is the Xiaomi Mi 4, which was released on August 10 with the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, and strangely enough, only the Mi 10 Ultra (the Mi 11 Ultra didn’t support it for some reason).

The non-pro variants will likely miss out on the upgraded charging speed, and it will probably still support 67W charging. The original 11 series supported 55W over the wire and 50W wireless. The Mi 11X and 11X Pro series were much lower at 33W.

Xiaomi has already sent out invitations to its September 15 event, where it’s expected to unveil the new Xiaomi 11T series devices at 8AM EST. The latest leaks and rumors say that a Snapdragon 888 chipset will power the Xiaomi 11T Pro. However, the standard 11T may come with a cheaper and MediaTek Dimensity chip. Both devices are rumored to support 120Hz display, just like their predecessors. The 11T Pro’s battery is also expected to have 5,000 mAh capacity, which means that the device should easily last a full day on a charge, and even when running low, a quick 15 to 30-minute charge should be enough to top it up.