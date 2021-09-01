xiaomi 11t and 11t pro renders leaks specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 was one of the top smartphones of 2020. The 108MP camera sensor, 2K display, and Snapdragon 888 were the major upgrade from its predecessor series. Now, according to a new report from 91Mobiles, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new Xiaomi 11T series. Interestingly, Xiaomi is expected to drop the Mi branding from 11T, just like it did with the Mix 4. Ahead of the launch, some renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro have surfaced on the internet.

The renders show that the upcoming Xiaomi flagships will be closer in design to the Mi 11X series than to the Mi 11. Unlike Mi 11, which had a top-left punch hole camera sensor, Xiaomi 11T is expected to host a centered punch hole camera. On the back, there’ll be a rectangular camera module that will house the LED flash and the 108MP camera sensor. Both the phones, 11T and 11T Pro, will share the 108MP primary camera sensor. Other than the big camera sensor, we expect them to have an ultra-wide camera and a tele-macro lens.

The renders also show that Xiaomi will launch the 11T series in three colors – Celestial Blue, Moonlight White, and Meteorite Grey. Both the variant, Pro and non-Pro, will be available in in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. Xiaomi will differentiate the phones by providing different camera sensors in these. The standard 11T version is expected to host MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC while the 11T Pro will host the same Snapdragon 888 from last year’s Mi 11.

Another leaker claims the Xiaomi 11T Pro will host features like a 5,000 mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and 120Hz refresh rate OLED display. The leaker also believes the smartphone will be priced around the $600 price brakcet.

What are your expectations from Xiaomi 11T? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Via: 91Mobiles




