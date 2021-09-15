Xiaomi introduced two new T flagships at its event today – the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro flagship devices. The new smartphones come with a new 120Hz AMOLED display, a massive 108MP camera, and 120W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Let’s start with the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and it has 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB memory and storage configurations available, although this will be market dependant. The display is a large 6.67-inch AMOLED panel that supports 120Hz refresh rate, has 1B colors, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

In the camera department, there is a massive 108MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there’s a single 16MP camera with f/2.5 aperture that can shoot wide photos, which is ideal for taking selfies with friends or family.

The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, and it supports Xiaomi’s 120W HyperCharge feature that can top up the device in just 17 minutes. If that’s not fast enough for you, a quick 10-minute charge will provide 72% charge, which Xiaomi claims can provide 7 hours of video playback, 5 hours of navigation, or 2 hours of recording a 1080p video. Xiaomi also says that the battery will retain 80% of its capacity after 800 cycles, which is a little over 2 years of daily charging. To make things even better, the company will bundle the 120W charger inside the box with every Xiaomi 11T Pro. On the downside, the device lacks wireless charging support, but we’re not sure if it’s a big deal if the phone can charge up in such a short period.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be available in Black, Blue, and White colors, and it’ll start at €650 for the base configuration. If you pick the device up in the first 24 hours from AliExpress, Amazon, or Mi.com (other retailers support this promotion too), it will only cost you €600.

Xiaomi 11T

The Xiaomi 11T has a lot of similarities to the Pro sibling. It features the same display and it even has the same camera setup. Where it differs is the chipset – which is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra. It’s a 6nm chipset and it has 8GB of memory and 128GB of base storage. There is also a 256GB version available, although the memory maxes out at 8GB.

The Xiaomi 11T also comes with the same 5,000 mAh battery; however, it “only” supports the 67W fast charging technology. It can go from 0% to 100% in just 36 minutes, double what the Xiaomi 11T Pro can do. The device will start at €500, and it will be available in the same colors, in Black, Blue, and White.