The battery and charging department is where smartphone manufacturers are trying to make technological advancements. Whether it’s called SuperCharge, Dash Charge, VOOC or SuperVOOC Charge, Fast Charge, or any other marketing name, the goal is to offer as much juice as possible in the shortest amount of time. Current standards vary from 15W to 25W, but Lu Weibing, General Manager of Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand, posted the video below on Weibo.

It demonstrates Xiaomi’s 100W Super Charge Turbo technology, and it does so by comparing it to OPPO’s 50W SuperVOOC offering. It takes just 17 minutes to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery. In the same amount of time, the 3,700mAh battery on the OPPO smartphone only managed to load 65 percent.

No further details were shared at the moment about Xiaomi’s impressive charging technology. However, once ready, we expect it to debut on a future flagship device.