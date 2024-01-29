We start this week with some exciting deals available at Amazon.com and XGIMI’s website, where you will find up to $800 in instant savings and other goodies available with some of XGIMI’s best projectors. Savings start with the popular XGIMI Horizon Pro, which currently sells for as little as $1,099 thanks to the latest offers. This powerful 4K projector normally sells for $1,899, but you can get yours at Amazon.com for $1,099, which means you get $800 in instant savings, plus a free XGIMI 4K Streaming Device, which basically adds $80 to your already great savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector will deliver amazing image quality with 1,500 ISO Lumens, integrated dual 8W Harman Kardon speakers with DTS-HD and DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Digital compatibility, auto keystone, autofocus, auto obstacle avoidance, and it runs on Android 10, so you also get support for some of the best streaming services available.

Suppose you want a more powerful option. In that case, I suggest you check out the XGIMI HORIZON Ultra 4K laser projector, which now sells for $1,599. You won’t find any savings listed on Amazon.com, but if you head over to XGIMI’s website, you will see that it normally sells for $1,699, meaning that you get to save $100 on your purchase. However, you should also check out XGIMI’s AURA 4K UST projector, which is now going for $1,999 with $800 in instant savings.

Check out these other excellent alternatives

You can also check out the AWOL VISION LTV-2500 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector, now going for $2,299 with $700 savings via an on-page coupon, or get the Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Projector for $2,458 thanks to a 26 percent discount. Or check out the latest savings available at Best Buy, where you can find the 100-inch Hisense U7 Series 4K smart TV going for $2,000 thanks to an insane 60 percent discount.