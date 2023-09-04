We have great news for anyone interested in purchasing a new projector, as XGIMI’s latest and best products have become even more compelling after the latest discounts. You can get a new projector for as low as $299 when you go for the XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector, thanks to the latest discount that will get you $100 in instant savings. This mini projector arrives with WiFi and Bluetooth support, a rather bright image with 400 ISO Lumens, autofocus, obstacle avoidance, two 8W speakers, and more.

XGIMI Aura 4K Laser Ultra-Short Throw $1999 $2799 Save $800 The XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector arrives with a bright and clear image with 2,400 ANSI Lumens, outstanding audio with 60W powered Harman Kardon Speakers, wireless casting capabilities, and more. $1999 at Amazon

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector is an exciting option if you like to take stuff with you, as this device will be perfect for camping, and you will even be able to enjoy your content during the day if you get a set of light-out curtains to keep your room dark. It also runs on Android 11, which makes it quite decent for a new projector in 2023. The next best option comes with the MoGo 2 Pro 1080P Portable Projector, which now sells for $510 thanks to an $89 discount. This model supports 4K resolution, making it the perfect choice for those who want to enjoy their content on a large display without breaking the bank.

Of course, the best savings arrive with the XGIMI Aura 4K UHD Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector, now selling for just $1,999 after an $800 price drop. This product comes with 60W Harman Kardon speakers, a 2,400 ANSI Lumen image, support for HDR10 content, Android TV, and if you get yours today, you will also get one XGIMI Streaming Dongle to go with your purchase.

XGIMI’s HORIZON 1080p FHD Projector 4K is also an excellent option thanks to its 18 percent discount, which brings this excellent projector down to $899.