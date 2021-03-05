Amazon is making a dedicated Alexa app for Microsoft’s Xbox. The console already offers support for Alexa using voice commands. For example, you can ask Amazon’s voice assistant to turn on or turn off your Xbox or launch your favorite game. The Microsoft Store now has a dedicated Alexa app. However, it is now available for download yet, but it should be made available soon.

According to the listing on Microsoft Store, the Alexa app will have support for the newly launched Xbox Series X and Series S as well as the Xbox One. One the app is available, you’ll have to pair your console with an Amazon Echo smart speaker or a compatible Alexa device to access commands. The app is likely to enable new visual features similar to what you get on a display-based Alexa device.

To set up Alexa on your Xbox console:

Set your power mode to instant-on: Press the Xbox button  to open the guide. Select Profile & system > Settings > General > Power mode & start-up. Select Instant-on from the Power mode drop-down menu. Enable digital assistants. Go to Profile & system > Settings > Devices & connections > Digital assistants, and then select Enable digital assistants. Sign in to your Xbox.

Further, you need to configure the Alexa app:

Say “Alexa, open Xbox” and open the Alexa app, or search for Xbox in the Skills section of the Alexa app. Select the Xbox Skill and sign in with your Microsoft account. Follow the instructions to discover your console and pair it to your Alexa device(s).

You can use voice commands like “Alexa, tell Xbox to pause,” “Alexa, tell Xbox to resume.” “Alexa, tell Xbox to turn up the volume,” “Alexa, tell Xbox to turn off” and more.