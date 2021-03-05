Amazon Alexa

Amazon is making a dedicated Alexa app for Microsoft’s Xbox. The console already offers support for Alexa using voice commands. For example, you can ask Amazon’s voice assistant to turn on or turn off your Xbox or launch your favorite game. The Microsoft Store now has a dedicated Alexa app. However, it is now available for download yet, but it should be made available soon.

According to the listing on Microsoft Store, the Alexa app will have support for the newly launched Xbox Series X and Series S as well as the Xbox One. One the app is available, you’ll have to pair your console with an Amazon Echo smart speaker or a compatible Alexa device to access commands. The app is likely to enable new visual features similar to what you get on a display-based Alexa device.

Xbox Alexa pp

To set up Alexa on your Xbox console:

  1. Set your power mode to instant-on:
    1. Press the Xbox button  to open the guide. 
    2. Select Profile & system > Settings > General > Power mode & start-up.
    3. Select Instant-on from the Power mode drop-down menu. 
  2. Enable digital assistants. Go to Profile & system > Settings > Devices & connections Digital assistants, and then select Enable digital assistants.
  3. Sign in to your Xbox.
Also Read: Amazon’s Alexa now lets you share songs and play it on your friends Echo device

Further, you need to configure the Alexa app:

  1. Say “Alexa, open Xbox” and open the Alexa app, or search for Xbox in the Skills section of the Alexa app. 
  2. Select the Xbox Skill and sign in with your Microsoft account. 
  3. Follow the instructions to discover your console and pair it to your Alexa device(s).

You can use voice commands like “Alexa, tell Xbox to pause,” “Alexa, tell Xbox to resume.”  “Alexa, tell Xbox to turn up the volume,” “Alexa, tell Xbox to turn off” and more.

Buy Xbox Series S
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
instagram live rooms
Instagram’s new Live Rooms trick allows four souls to go live simultaneously
Live Rooms on Instagram will go live globally soon. Yes, there will be safety tools like ability to filter and block comments for the hosts.
huawei mate x2 vs huawei mate xs
HUAWEI Mate X2 vs HUAWEI Mate Xs: What has changed?
HUAWEI Mate X2 marks a radical shift in terms of design and internals, but how does it stack up against the Mate Xs? We assess the upgrades.
spotify
Spotify adds Mood and Genre filters to help categorize the 10,000 songs you’ve Liked
If your Liked playlist on Spotify is a potpourri of songs from genre and moods, the new filters will help find those of a particular type.